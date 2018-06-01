Caitlyn Jenner Hits Charity Event in Austria Instead of Son Brody's Wedding Weekend in Indonesia

Caitlyn Jenner is carrying out her work commitments ahead of son Brody Jenner‘s wedding.

Caitlyn posed for photos at an amfAR event in Austria on Friday, when a Life Ball plane flew through the European country to raise money for the organization’s research into finding a cure for AIDS. The appearance comes as a source told PEOPLE she is unable to join Brody in Indonesia for his wedding.

The Hills alum, 34, is set to tie the knot with his longtime fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Nihi Sumba Island any day now. A source close to the family previously told PEOPLE that Caitlyn, 68, “has work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn’t be changed in the end.”

Caitlynn Jenner in Austria Lennart Preiss/Getty

Nevertheless, the source said “everything is good” between the two, adding that Caitlyn “will be throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town.”

Brody proposed to his model girlfriend, 29, in May 2016 after two years of dating. “I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” Jenner said at the time.

Caitlyn, who shares Brody and his brother Brandon, 36, with ex-wife Linda Thompson, has been involved in the couple’s past wedding festivities, celebrating her future daughter-in-law in April when she attended her bridal shower at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Los Angeles.

Kaitlynn Carter and Caitlyn Jenner Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

“Went to my first bridal shower,” Caitlyn captioned a photo of her and Carter, 29. “I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!”

“I’m so happy you were there!!!” Carter commented on the post. “It meant a lot to me!!”

Brody previously told PEOPLE that his famous sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, also won’t make it to the festivities.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them,” Brody said. “They never even RSVP’d, I don’t think.”

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

In February, Brody revealed it’s been “a couple years” since he last spent time with Kylie, who gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, that same month.