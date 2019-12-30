Caitlyn Jenner Says She 'Called' Her Kids to 'Apologize' After I'm a Celebrity Exit Drama

Caitlyn Jenner is addressing the criticism her children faced for not being by the former Olympian’s side following her elimination from I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Jenner, 70, explained that it was her decision to not have any of the Kardashian-Jenner clan present when she departed from the reality series earlier this month. (Normally, after a contestant is eliminated they are greeted by their family and friends on set. Caitlyn, instead, flew home with her close friend Sophia Hutchins.)

“My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families,” she said.

Jenner said she was “disappointed” that her famous family was criticized for being absent upon her elimination.

“After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize,” she said.

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Defends Family’s Absence at Caitlyn Jenner’s Reality Show Exit

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian West defended herself on Twitter amid the criticism, writing, “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

Kardashian West’s response was in agreement with Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner, who echoed similar sentiments regarding the situation when asked about the family’s absence by a fan.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” Brandon reportedly said to a fan on Instagram. “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Says It’s Been Almost 6 Years Since She’s Spoken to Khloé Kardashian

Although her family was not there to immediately comfort her, her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner gave her a warm welcome back in America.

“Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner,” Jenner wrote on Instagram with a photo of her house decorated with balloons, including ones that say “Welcome Home.”

During her elimination, Jenner broke down while recalling her time on the show.

“I came here to kind of test myself, because I did the show 16 years ago. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The first night I didn’t think I’d make it to the next night,” she said, according to The Sun. “I can’t believe I made it all the way to three weeks.”

While on the show, Jenner opened up to her castmates about life in the Kardashian family spotlight and her transition. The former Olympian publicly came out as transgender in 2015.