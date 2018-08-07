Caitlyn Jenner is addressing her rumored relationship with Sophia Hutchins.

Although Jenner, 68, and Hutchins — a 22-year-old transgender Pepperdine University 2018 graduate — have continued to spark romance rumors in the past, the pair is maintaining that they are not a couple.

“We are not going to get into that,” former Olympian and I Am Cait star Jenner told Variety in a new profile published Tuesday.

While the duo denied being together, Jenner, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2017, did share, “But we are very close.”

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” she said. “We’re the best of friends.”

The interview comes weeks after they attended the ESPY Awards together in July.

“Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” Jenner captioned a smiling selfie of the two on Instagram. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”

The two were also seen smiling while sitting side-by-side inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Despite frequently posting photos of each other on social media, a source previously revealed to PEOPLE that the pair are simply good friends amongst a group of trans women with whom Jenner socializes. (Hutchins transitioned in college and cited Jenner as an inspiration to the university newspaper.)

“She still has no interest in dating,” the source added of Jenner. “It’s just not a priority.”