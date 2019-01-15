Caitlyn Jenner Shares Photos Before and After Her Transition: 'Now THAT Is a #10YearChallenge'

Caitlyn Jenner‘s life looked very different one decade ago.

On Tuesday, the 69-year-old the gold medal-winning Olympian joined in on the 10-Year Challenge, the viral craze that has given celebs and social media users alike the chance to flaunt how far they’ve come (or not) in the last decade by sharing side-by-side comparisons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner posted photos of herself before and after her gender confirmation surgery, which she underwent in January 2017.

RELATED: The Best Celeb 10-Year Challenge Pics, from the Mind-Blowing to the Hilarious

“Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself 💜,” Jenner captioned the post, featuring a photo of herself before transitioning on the left and a recent photo of herself on the right.

It’s been two years since Jenner underwent the operation, which she said “was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” she wrote in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

The transgender activist, who confirmed her transition from male to female and revealed her new identity as Caitlyn in June 2015, fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams when she turned 68.

In October 2017, she posted an Instagram video of herself walking on the beach in a dark, plunging one-piece swimsuit and wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

As she approached the camera, she took off her hat and proudly declared “Free!” as she twirled around while the waves crashed ashore.

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”

Last October, Jenner visited beachfront Los Cabos to ring in her 69th birthday with close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner Sophia Hutchins/Instagram

While celebrating, Jenner rocked a white, one-piece bathing suit, which she paired with sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and a long green coverup. Hutchins, 22, walked close by and sported a white two-piece bikini, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail. She accessorized it with sunglasses and a floral kimono.

During an interview for The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo in October, the Pepperdine University graduate said simply that she and Jenner “share a life together.”

Hutchins went on to explain that the although the women — who met a few years ago via their makeup artist and hairstylist — now live together, there is no need to fixate on the status of their relationship and the demands of a label.

“I don’t think we need to talk about, ‘Is it romantic or not?’ ” she said. “We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”