Caitlin Reilly Marks 2-Year Anniversary of Soap Legend Dad John Reilly's Death: 'Grief Is a Funny Thing'

Caitlin Reilly is paying tribute to her actor father, John Reilly, two years after his death.

The Hacks actress and social media star, 33, penned a lengthy message on Instagram reflecting on the loss of her father and anxiety she's felt over the past few days about how to properly honor him on the anniversary of his death.

"It's been 2 years today since my dad died and grief is a funny thing," Caitlin, 33, wrote in the post. "Since this day happened, the dreaded 9th, I've been terrified of it."

"I spent days agonizing over what I was going to do, how I was going to distract myself," she continued. "What if I don't spend the day honoring him enough? What if I don't honor him properly? What if I have a bad day, is that disrespectful to his spirit?... I naturally became fully neurotic about it."

"Then I woke up this morning, feeling nothing but immense gratitude," she explained. "I wasn't scared, or angry, or sad about today. I was calm, like a hand was on my shoulder telling me it was all okay. I had this overwhelming feeling of gratefulness that I got to have the dad I did."

"Because let me tell you, he was the best at it. What a gift that he was MY dad. What a gift that I had him as long as I did, when some didn't even have him at all. How lucky am I?" she added. "So today, the dreaded 9th, will be the day that I celebrate that and him. It'll be a really happy day, rain and all."

Caitlin posted the message alongside a closeup black and white photo of her father in his younger years giving a small smile to the camera. John was best known for playing Sean Donely on General Hospital, but took on a number of roles in television shows before he died at age 84.

Some stars like actress Jennifer Garner voiced their support to Caitlin in the comments. Garner wrote, "Well, now I love him, too ❤️"

Actor Tony Hale wrote, "You honored him beautifully," while writer/producer Gary Janetti added: "I'll always remember your Dad as Sean Donely. Loved him. ❤️"

Caitlin announced the news of her father's death on Instagram in January 2021, sharing a throwback photo of her as a young girl hugging her father.

"John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out," she said at the time. "Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I'm so grateful he was mine. I'm so grateful I got to love him. I'm so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye."

"I honestly don't know what I'm going to do, but I know he'll be with me," Caitlin added. "I love you forever Daddy."

John starred on General Hospital for 11 seasons before opting to not renew his contract in 1994. In 2008, he reprised his General Hospital role for the season 2 finale of the show's spinoff, General Hospital: Night Shift. He again played Sean for the original soap's 50th anniversary year in 2013.

He also appeared in several episodes of the hit show Beverly Hills, 90210 as Bill Taylor, the often-absentee father of Jennie Garth's character Kelly Taylor, and had recurring roles as Del Douglas on Sunset Boulevard from 1997 to 1999 and as Alistair Crane on Passions from 2005 to 2008.