Caitlin McHugh Stamos Shares How Friend Bob Saget Inspired Her: 'He Was Always Helping People'

When it comes to raising their 3-year-old son Billy, Caitlin McHugh Stamos and her husband, Full House alum John Stamos, are both on the same page about one thing.

"We want him to be sympathetic and empathetic to all sorts of situations," Caitlin, 35 tells PEOPLE. "There are people with lots of different life experiences than us. The world isn't our small bubble."

Caitlin is exploring the concept of looking outside of ourselves with her new podcast, How Can I Help, launching March 28. In each episode, McHugh Stamos sheds light on various nonprofits; the proceeds go back to the organizations themselves.

"I'm also going out in the field and bringing my son too and sometimes John when he can," says McHugh Stamos. "We took kids from Childhelp organization to Universal Studios and Billy not only came but he went into his own piggy bank and bought bracelets for the kids too."

Caitlin McHugh Stamos/How Can I Help

And McHugh Stamos, who married Stamos in 2018, says she was also deeply touched by the altruism of good friend Bob Saget, John's longtime pal and former Full House costar who died suddenly in January.

"He was always helping people," she recalls. "He was always connecting people. And he was one of the first people I wanted to interview when I was doing this podcast because of his work with the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Bob is so near and dear to our hearts."

Now with her podcast, McHugh Stamos says she hopes to pass on a message of kindness — no matter how small it may be.

"Everyone can do something," she says. "Even the littlest thing can make a big difference."