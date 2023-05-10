Caelynn Miller-Keyes Celebrates Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Dean Unglert: See the Photos! (Exclusive)

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is one step closer to walking down the aisle!

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 27, celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Dean Unglert, 32, with a citrus themed bridal shower on May 6 at the Kassi Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Miller-Keyes wore a white Maygel Coronel dress for the intimate occasion where eleven of her best friends and family members celebrated the bride-to-be over brunch. The group played games and and sipped Aperol spritz cocktails while dining on salads, pizza, eggplant dip, crudite, pancakes, avocado toast.

Gabrielle Milford

For dessert, two custom cakes adorned with citrus and beaded pearls by event planner Runaway Indie were served along with pressed flower cookies.

The event décor featured muted spring colors, pops of citrus decor and wildflower floral arrangements.

As the couple's big day gets closer, Miller-Keyes and Unglert have been busy planning their dream nuptials.

Gabrielle Milford

"We spent New Year's in Aspen looking at wedding venues, and we think we found the one," Miller-Keyes told PEOPLE in January. "I've got my dresses, and I feel like that's the heavy lifting — the venue, the dresses — and then comes the fun stuff."

In February 2023, the couple announced they will tie the knot on a ranch in Colorado. "I couldn't imagine a more perfect place to marry this perfect guy," Miller-Keyes captioned a sneak peek at their wedding venue on Instagram.

The couple adds that they decided to opt out of an official wedding party.

"We're doing no groomsmen or bridesmaids," says Miller-Keyes. "It takes so much pressure off and it'll just be us standing up there. One of his best friends will be officiating, but we'll still have the [maid of honor] and [the best man], they just won't be standing up there or matching."

Unglert admits that his fiancé has taken the lead on most of the planning. "I just nod my head and say, 'Yes,' " he jokes.

Gabrielle Milford

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And while Miller-Keyes is running point on wedding decisions, they're both looking forward to becoming husband and wife later this year.

"The venue, it's very unique, so I think it's going to be a really fun weekend just with a hundred of our friends and family," says Miller-Keyes.

Gabrielle Milford

The duo first met in 2019 while competing on Bachelor in Paradise. They later got engaged in Oct. 2022 after more than three years of dating.