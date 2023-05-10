Caelynn Miller-Keyes Celebrates Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Dean Unglert: See the Photos! (Exclusive)

The Bachelor in Paradise star celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Dean Unglert with a citrus themed bridal shower at the Kassi Beach Club in Las Vegas

By Emily Strohm
Published on May 10, 2023 02:08 PM
Caelynn Miller-Keyes Bridal Shower
Photo: Gabrielle Milford

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is one step closer to walking down the aisle!

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 27, celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Dean Unglert, 32, with a citrus themed bridal shower on May 6 at the Kassi Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Miller-Keyes wore a white Maygel Coronel dress for the intimate occasion where eleven of her best friends and family members celebrated the bride-to-be over brunch. The group played games and and sipped Aperol spritz cocktails while dining on salads, pizza, eggplant dip, crudite, pancakes, avocado toast.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Bridal Shower
Gabrielle Milford

For dessert, two custom cakes adorned with citrus and beaded pearls by event planner Runaway Indie were served along with pressed flower cookies.

The event décor featured muted spring colors, pops of citrus decor and wildflower floral arrangements.

As the couple's big day gets closer, Miller-Keyes and Unglert have been busy planning their dream nuptials.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Bridal Shower
Gabrielle Milford

"We spent New Year's in Aspen looking at wedding venues, and we think we found the one," Miller-Keyes told PEOPLE in January. "I've got my dresses, and I feel like that's the heavy lifting — the venue, the dresses — and then comes the fun stuff."

In February 2023, the couple announced they will tie the knot on a ranch in Colorado. "I couldn't imagine a more perfect place to marry this perfect guy," Miller-Keyes captioned a sneak peek at their wedding venue on Instagram.

The couple adds that they decided to opt out of an official wedding party.

"We're doing no groomsmen or bridesmaids," says Miller-Keyes. "It takes so much pressure off and it'll just be us standing up there. One of his best friends will be officiating, but we'll still have the [maid of honor] and [the best man], they just won't be standing up there or matching."

Unglert admits that his fiancé has taken the lead on most of the planning. "I just nod my head and say, 'Yes,' " he jokes.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Bridal Shower
Gabrielle Milford

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And while Miller-Keyes is running point on wedding decisions, they're both looking forward to becoming husband and wife later this year.

"The venue, it's very unique, so I think it's going to be a really fun weekend just with a hundred of our friends and family," says Miller-Keyes.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Bridal Shower
Gabrielle Milford

The duo first met in 2019 while competing on Bachelor in Paradise. They later got engaged in Oct. 2022 after more than three years of dating.

Related Articles
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Calls Fiancée Emmy Medders His 'Rock' in Loving Post
Savannah Chrisley, Nate Smith
Savannah Chrisley Is Grappling with 'Right Person, Terrible Timing' After Quietly Dating Singer Nate Smith
Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett
'AJLT...' Creator Says Carrie and Aidan Are 'Open for Business' and 'Both Single' When They Reunite in Season 2
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
'Everyone' Around Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann 'Expects' Their Divorce to 'Get Really Bad': Source
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Joe Gorga attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' : Louie Ruelas Slams 'Devilishly Calculated' Joe Gorga and Compares Him to a 'Rat in the Street'
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Promises 'No Holding Back' in Family's Reality Series Filmed During Parents' Prison Time
Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak
Andy Cohen Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann 'Seemed Very Much in Love' Ahead of Split: 'It's a Sad Thing'
90 Day's Gabe Shares Sweet Pic with Isabel as She Welcomes Him Home with Cake
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Isabel and Gabe Have a Sweet Reunion After Time Apart
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS); https://www.instagram.com/p/B56N7fjjVvF/ Had the pleasure of spending the weekend in Medellin and spending time with some of the locals there as well. Being there, seeing and learning about their history puts a lot in perspective. Even after having such a violent and rough history, they are some of the giving and amazing people i have interacted with. I would definitely recommend going if you haven't before. I think it's so important to learn about the culture and history of any foreign place you visit. It will give you a better understanding of the world and open your mind up to being a better person. . . . . . . . . #igers #instapic #colombia #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #travel #jetset #instatravel #travelgram #traveling #vacation #airplane #international #instraveling #tourism #tourist #trip #instapassport #medellin #comuna13 #graffiti #history #culture
Who Is Ariana Madix's New Love Interest? All About Daniel Wai
Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Prepares for Wheel of Fortune Debut in Vanna White’s Absence
Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Prepares for 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosting Debut in Vanna White's Absence
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3
John Krasinski-Led Series 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Sets Premiere Date for Fourth and Final Season
Bachelor Nation talent and more gathered ahead of the two-night season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" at Ka'teen in Hollywood, California.
'Bachelor in Paradise''s Serene Russell and Brandon Jones End Engagement: 'Immensely Hard to Accept'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: Luke Grimes attends the SAG Panel Yellowstone at Paley Center For Media on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Paramount+)
'Yellowstone' 's Luke Grimes Says 'Love and Family' Will Drive Final Episodes, Promises 'Really Juicy Drama'
Queen Charlotte. Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022; LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Arsema Thomas attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
'Queen Charlotte' 's Arsema Thomas on Her Breakout Role as Young Lady Danbury – Sex Scenes and All (Exclusive)
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
How Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Met 13 Years Ago: Her First Comment Was About His 'Tight Ass'