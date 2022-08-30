Will Dean Unglert Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Soon? She Dropped a Big Hint...

According to Unglert, Miller-Keyes told him last year: "We'll be engaged by 2022, trust me"

By
Published on August 30, 2022
Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller Keyes
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

A Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert proposal may be on the horizon.

On Monday, the former Bachelor contestant, 27, teased a potential engagement on her Instagram Story, according to a report by US Weekly. Over an image of a steering wheel, she wrote, "I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean."

If Miller-Keyes did indeed buy the former The Bachelorette contestant, 31, a car, it could mean big news for the couple — back in June, he shared on his Help I Suck at Dating podcast: "I made a deal with her. I was like, 'I'll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck.'"

She also appeared to confirm the connection writing at the bottom of the screen, "If you listen to Help I Suck at Dating you know what this is."

During the June podcast, Unglert explained their deal. "It's such a touchy subject," he said. "Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don't even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she's the one who wants to get married."

Dean Ulgert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram

The unexpected Bachelor in Paradise couple has been open about their relationship in the past. In November, Unglert recalled a moment when a friend asked if they had said "I do" to each other yet. Unglert remembered, "I said, 'As far as the government's concerned, no, but as far as our hearts are concerned, yes.'"

He added, "Then Caelynn leans over and she goes, 'We'll be engaged by 2022, trust me' or 'in 2022' or something like that."

But the couple still have a few important details to lock down — like who will do the proposing: "I don't know if she's speaking for me or if she's saying that she's going to propose to me," he said.

"I've made it pretty clear to her. I was like, 'If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,' so I think she's got something in the works for that, which I think is pretty cool. Maybe we can do, like, a dual thing," he continued. "I guess it's kind of one of the negatives about going to all of these weddings is it gets your girlfriend in a mood to get married. I guess give us 12 months, 12-13 months and we'll have something more formal on the books."

RELATED VIDEO: Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Explain Their Commitment Rings: 'We're in This for the Long Haul'

Unglert and Miller-Keyes met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Though Unglert initially pumped the brakes on their summer romance, they eventually left Paradise together.

Unglert also shared that the couple were inspired to start envisioning a potential wedding after visiting Lake Como, Italy.

He said on his podcast in September, "You can't help but be like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is amazing. I want this to be the rest of my life. And since I'm here, like, I want you to be in my life for the rest of my life,' which I always thought those things, obviously."

Unglert also said the pair have discussed which guests they might want at the ceremony: "Obviously, super major hypothetical, she's like, 'Who would you invite? Like, who would you bring?' Blah blah blah," he said. "It's like, 'I probably wouldn't bring anyone. You know, like my family. Maybe that's it.'"

