Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveals She and Dean Unglert Might Elope: 'We Just Want to Focus on Our Love'

"We're also both proposing to each other because partnerships are supposed to be equal," Caelynn Miller-Keyes exclusively tells PEOPLE

Published on September 9, 2022 11:32 AM

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert could be heading to the chapel very soon.

Buzz of a possible engagement between the two Bachelor Nation stars recently circulated after Miller-Keyes, 27, dropped a major hint on her Instagram Story. Miller-Keyes revealed to her followers that she purchased a truck for Unglert — a callback to a pact they previously made that he would get her an engagement ring after she bought him a truck.

As Miller-Keyes tells PEOPLE, the longtime pair "got something coming." She confirms Unglert, 31, also got her a ring but they're "not engaged" at this time.

"I haven't seen it," she tells PEOPLE at the Revolve Gallery on Thursday in the Cotton Incorporated room at The Shops at Hudson Yards in New York City. "I just know he has it. He's very open."

The Bachelor alum adds, "I have his ring being made too as well."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert attend KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 06, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert attend KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 06, 2019 in Inglewood, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Miller-Keyes and Unglert met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Unglert initially ended their summer romance on the beach but later returned to win Miller-Keyes back. The pair left Paradise as a couple and have remained together ever since.

As fans of the duo know, Miller-Keyes and Unglert have an untraditional relationship but have reiterated they're in it for the long haul. Their break from tradition is also not limited to their truck/ring pact, which the former pageant winner says was a "compromise" between the two.

"I don't like the idea of people getting me things, and I didn't want him to buy me something that is just going to be worn on my finger," she explains. "So I was like, 'I want to pay for my ring.' He didn't like that, so we came to a compromise, which was me buying him a truck."

"We're also both proposing to each other because partnerships are supposed to be equal," she continues. "I'm proposing to him, having the day all about him, and he's proposing to me. We're very non-traditional. It's all about equality in our relationship."

As for when he'll propose, Miller-Keyes admits she has "no clue. I think he'll keep me on my toes until I know."

Miller-Keyes and Unglert may consider having a non-traditional wedding as well. "I think we just want to elope," she reveals. "We recently went to his brother's wedding where they engaged and then married the next day. It was solely about their love, so we just want to focus on our love, and it just be about that and nothing like … extraordinary."

Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller Keyes
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Miller-Keyes hasn't exactly started the wedding planning process just yet, though she says it's "still in the works" as the couple is "getting very, very close to choosing a date." They're currently envisioning sometime next year.

"I want to [begin planning] so badly, but I keep hearing from my friends who are married, they're like, 'Just take every moment as it comes. Don't rush anything. Enjoy where you're at,'" she adds. "So I'm like, 'Just hold your horses. You're not even engaged yet.'"

