It’s been nearly two months since the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, but Caelynn Miller-Keyes and boyfriend Dean Unglert are still going strong — and enjoying their relationship, off-camera.

“It’s been great,” says Miller-Keyes, 24, who began dating Unglert four months ago when, after a brief romance on the show, he returned to Paradise to win her back. “We’re getting to know each other. We’ve been traveling a lot.”

She adds, “Traveling the world with someone is a great way to get to know them.”

In addition to romantic vacations, Miller-Keyes is busy with her creative outlet, teaming up with clothing brand boohoo to curate her own selection of fall fashion pieces.

“It was so much fun to come up with this fall edit,” says Miller-Keyes of working with boohoo. “I [chose] everything I would wear and everything I plan to wear this season. I have been a fan of boohoo since college so it’s been amazing to see this come to life.”

Miller-Keyes is also focused on more adventures with Unglert, 28, including an upcoming road trip to Utah in his famous van.

“It’s very small, but it’s so fun,” says Miller-Keyes, who reveals that she and Unglert love to watch The Office and drink red wine. “We have a mattress on the roof if we want to sleep under the stars. He has a TV, which is basically a mounted iPad! There is no stove or refrigerator but there is a sink and a very small mirror.”

Relationship-wise, it seems things are just more blissful by the day.

“He brings out the best side of me,” says Miller- Keyes. “He just makes me a better person. And I’m so happy.”