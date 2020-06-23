Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Explain Their Commitment Rings: 'We're in This for the Long Haul'

Dean Unglert doesn't need the title of husband to prove he's committed to his love Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

On Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which focused on Ben Higgins who starred in the 20th season and appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette, Unglert, 29, and Miller-Keyes, 25, opened up about their relationship and their reason for wearing commitment rings.

"In my opinion, I don't need the title of husband to show the world that I'm committed to one person," Unglert told host Chris Harrison when asked if he and Miller-Keyes are married.

Unglert and Miller-Keyes have been dating since they left Bachelor in Paradise as a couple last summer.

"The fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn, and I've been wearing it for the past six or so months," Unglert, who also explained he and Miller-Keyes are in a "domestic partnership," said of his ring. "She wears her fun little ring as well, which isn't the traditional ring of marriage or engagement ring, but it's our way of telling the world and the people we're around that we are committed to each other."

"It's one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like okay yes, they know I'm committed to them and vice versa," Unglert added.

Miller-Keyes echoed similar sentiments sharing that she's happy to be in a committed relationship.

"He started wearing a hair tie around his ring finger to fight women off. I liked the idea, and we just talked about getting rings. It's just nice to know we are in a strong committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved as Dean would like to say," Miller-Keyes shared.

When Harrison, who is an ordained minister, asked if he could now pronounce Unglert and Miller-Keyes "husband and wife" Unglert laughed and said: "I don't know if Zoom or Skype is the proper forum, but Chris if it ever comes to us wanting to get the government involved, you're at the top of the list."

Still, Unglert maintained that he and Miller-Keyes are "unwavering."

"We're in this for the long haul. There's no going back," Unglert said.

Earlier this year, PEOPLE caught up with beloved Bachelor in Paradise couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, who dished on Unglert and Miller-Key's relationship status.

“I think Dean is just — I think he’s falling more and more in love with her every day,” Haibon said. “And I really think that’s what the wedding band is about. Truthfully, even as their close friends, we don’t know if they’re married or not. Every time we ask them, he says it with a grin — he’s like, ‘We’re married.’ ”

“She says it, too,” chimed in Iaconetti, 31.

According to Haibon, Unglert and Miller-Keyes have gotten incredibly close in the wake of Unglert’s skiing accident in December 2019. (At the time, Miller-Keyes flew to Switzerland to nurse him back to health.)

“I think the accident could have played a huge role in it,” Haibon said. “Caelynn did fly out to Switzerland to be with him after that whole thing went down. And it’s certainly a terrifying experience to break your leg in a foreign country. Somebody you really care about put so much effort in — I think that shows a lot.”

Image zoom Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Presley Ann/Getty Images

Speaking to PEOPLE a few weeks before his accident, Unglert said the couple were taking things slow.

“There’s no, like, impending engagements or anything like that,” he said. “We understand that with the Bachelor franchise, you kind of get put in a pressure cooker with your relationship, but we’re just traveling together, exploring each other, and having fun and doing what we’re doing.”

Miller-Keyes also said that she didn’t “want to rush anything,” but foresaw them moving in together in the future.

“We’re at such a good place right now,” she told PEOPLE. “We’ll move in together when the time is right, but I don’t want to rush anything and I don’t want it to be contingent on a lease ending or something like that. But maybe. Maybe next year. Maybe in two years. Who knows.”

On Saturday, Miller-Keyes and Unglert celebrated one year together.

"One year with this wonderful man," Miller-Keyes captioned a photo of Unglert on Instagram.

Unglert also celebrated the milestone, posting a video of Miller-Keyes with the caption: "One year of togetherness."

Miller-Keyes also opened up about her many travels with Unglert on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, saying, "It's been great. It's been a year. We landed in San Diego and started driving the van and traveling the world."