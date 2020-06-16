Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Celebrate Breakup Anniversary

The couple has been dating since leaving the ABC show together last summer

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert aren't looking back on their breakup with any hard feelings.

On Monday, the Bachelor in Paradise alums celebrated the one-year anniversary of their breakup on the reality show, which also occurred on Miller-Keyes' birthday.

During the last season of Paradise, Miller-Keyes and Unglert had been going strong until he decided to dump her and leave the show. Her heartbreak didn’t last long, though: a few days later, she hit it off with Connor Saeli and seemed happy as can be.

The following week, Unglert decided to return and ask her for a second chance, which she accepted.

The couple has been dating since leaving the show last summer, and now joke about their initial split.

"Happy one year anniversary of the day you dumped me 😘," Miller-Keyes, 25, captioned a sweet picture of the couple on Instagram.

"Looking forward to the next 5 days of self-reflection and introspection before returning together. as is tradition," Unglert quipped in the comments.

Unglert, 29, also teased about their breakup in his birthday post for Miller-Keyes.

He joked, "This time last year, some jerk was breaking up with her on a beach in Mexico. hopefully this birthday goes a little smoother for @caelynnmillerkeyes 🤞🏻"

Since the two left BiP, fans have speculated that Miller-Keyes and Unglert might be married after noticing that the latter was wearing a ring

Miller-Keyes also actually told fans they are wed. As pointed out by Cosmopolitan earlier this year, after a fan commented “Get married!” on one of the reality star’s photos of the couple, Miller-Keyes responded, “we already did.”

The pair's pal Jared Haibon told PEOPLE at the time he wasn't sure if they were legally wed.

"I think Dean is just — I think he's falling more and more in love with her every day," he said. "And I really think that's what the wedding band is about. Truthfully, even as their close friends, we don't know if they're married or not. Every time we ask them, he says it with a grin — he's like, 'We're married.'"