Busy Philipps' 'Thirst Trap' Results in Hilarious Text Exchange with Her Mom: 'This Is What I Get'

Busy Philipps attends the Tribeca TV panel premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 11, 2021 in New York City.

A sexy Instagram picture led to an awkward conversation between Busy Philipps and her mom.

It all started Tuesday when the Girls5eva star, 42, shared a sultry Instagram photo of herself relaxing in a pool at a tropical location.

"This is 100 percent the hottest self timer pic I've ever taken," she wrote in the caption, noting "there's no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is."

A few hours later, Philipps returned to social media, revealing that her mom Barbara Philipps found reason for concern after viewing the image.

"This is what I get for posting that thirst trap. This text from my mom," Busy wrote alongside the screenshot of a text exchange between herself and mom Barbara.

During the exchange, Barbara told Busy that she was worried after a fan pointed out a piece of skin on the right side of her daughter's body.

"Biz-Someone commented on your insta pic about your right underarm looking swollen and it does. Please take a look and get to a Dr. if it is."

The actress protested, but her mother insisted: "Busy it does." So, Busy put her foot down: "Stop. It's fat. Seriously stop it."

"OK," Barbara replied, later adding, "You are not fat." Busy wrote back. "MOM. STOP."

"ILY," said Barbara alongside a sparkly pink heart emoji.

Barbara's concern comes just months after her daughter opened up about a recent health scare.

In an interview with Health magazine for its June cover, Philipps revealed that doctors recently found a cyst that "looked a little weird" when she went in for a mammogram. A biopsy on the cyst ultimately returned clean.