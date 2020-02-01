Busy Philipps Talks 'Empowering' Super Bowl Ad: 'I Want My Daughters Knowing They Can Do Anything'

Busy Philipps is starting off 2020 in a big way — with a statement-making Super Bowl commercial for Olay.

“Doing a Super Bowl commercial is a huge deal for me and a huge moment,” the actress, 40, tells PEOPLE. “I have always loved Olay’s messaging. It’s really empowering. And this is for everyone who watches, not just the women. We need to see a world reflected back to us that is inclusive and looks like the world we want to live in.”

Philipps, along with Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh and astronaut Nicole Stott, stars in the #MakeSpaceForWomen spot. For every mention of the hashtag on Twitter, the skincare giant will donate $1 to Girls Who Code.

“If we can see it, we can believe it’s possible,” says Philipps, who is mom to 11-year-old Birdie and 6-year-old Cricket with her husband Marc Silverstein. “It’s important for my girls to see what is being modeled for them in terms of my career, relationships with my body and food and my friends. I want my daughters to grow up knowing they can do anything.”

Image zoom Olay

And the mom of two reveals she often struggled with misplaced values within the entertainment industry.

“I was sold a lie when I was 18 years old,” says Philipps. “And that is that I was expendable and that there were only a certain number of spots for women my age. And if a girl got that part, that means I didn’t get it and therefore I was always in competition. The more that we support, stand up for and show up for other women, the more opportunities other women will have and the bigger the space gets.”

And Philipps says she’s passionate about making sure her daughters have an ideal role model in her.

“The most important thing is what they see,” says Philipps of her daughters. “Watching other people – that’s how you learn.”