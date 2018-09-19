Busy Philipps Was 'Kind of Stoned' in the Desert When She Decided to Host a Late-Night Show

Sometimes you need a little extra help to get the creative juices flowing.

Busy Philipps revealed she was stoned when she decided to create her own late-night talk show in a new essay for Glamour.

“I was in the desert for my manager’s fiftieth birthday,” she wrote. “I was kind of stoned, and I turned to my husband, Marc, and said, ‘I know what I have to do. I have to have a late-night talk show.’ “

Philipps, 39, said the revelation came when she found herself at a career crossroads after a pilot she starred in failed to get picked up by a major network.

“A pilot I’d done for NBC didn’t get picked up, and I was devastated — so much so that when Tina Fey’s company reached out about a project, I was like, ‘Guys. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I don’t know if I can put myself through this again,’ and passed,” she explained.

But during that night in the desert, she suddenly knew what her next step needed to be — and she was ready to act on it.

“I called back Tina Fey’s producing partner, Eric Gurian, and in a crazy twist of events, they came back two weeks later, saying, ‘E! is looking for a late-night talk show,’ ” she recalled. “When we made that deal, I thought: I willed it to be so.”

In May, Philipps confirmed that she has signed on to headline Busy Tonight. Along with hosting, she is also an executive producer. The actress has spent the last few months preparing for the launch of the show by connecting directly with fans on social media and asking what they would want to see.

“Working on Busy Tonight is exciting and scary, but I think it’s OK to be scared every once in a while,” she wrote. “People want more authenticity; I can bring that. And I still love Instagram. I use it to develop ideas for the show, ask questions, and see what people are responding to.”

So what can fans expect from Busy Tonight?

“What I’m hoping to build is [a show] for what we see as an underserved audience. People who care about [the news], but also like face masks, and want to know which celebrities were roommates when they first moved to L.A,” she said. “I’ve been working in Hollywood for 20 years. I know a lot of people’s dirt in a fun way. Fun dirt.”

Busy Tonight premieres on Oct. 28 on E!