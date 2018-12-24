A Dawson's Creek Gift! Watch Busy Philipps Sing Show's Theme Song on Her Talk Show Set

The audience at Busy Tonight got a special treat last week, when host Busy Philipps took the mic and sang Dawson’s Creek‘s iconic theme song.

Philipps — who starred on the popular teen drama for two seasons in the early 2000s — decided to cover Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” on the set of her E! talk show after a technical problem tripped up production on an episode with comedian Nicole Byer, which aired on Dec. 20.

A clip of her performance was shared on Twitter Sunday evening, captured as Philipps sang read Cole’s lyrics off her phone. She also took breaks to point out some of the subtleties in the song’s messaging fans may have missed

Explained Philipps on Twitter: “Our sound board broad for like 20 minutes so I got a karaoke mic and took requests.”

“Nicole Byer in the back is a VIBE,” she added. “And also! This song is about war but no one ever knows that. Enjoy!”

On Dawson’s Creek, Philipps played Audrey Liddell — the college roommate of Joey Potter (Katie Holmes). She joined the show in season 5, and remained with it through its sixth and final season in 2003.

Back in March, Philipps reunited with Holmes and series stars James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter), Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley), Kerr Smith (Jack McPhee), Mary Beth Peil (Evelyn “Grams” Ryan) and Meredith Monroe (Andie McPhee) for Entertainment Weekly‘s 20th anniversary cover shoot.

The already-tight cast become even closer after their reunion, Monroe revealing in August that the crew are all on a group text together.

Of course, Philipps didn’t need a reunion to stay in touch with Williams.

The former costars are actually BFFs, and often step out for award show red carpets and events together.

“Someone had said, ‘When you two meet, there is going to be a chemical reaction.’ I had been really excited for this girl to land in Wilmington [North Carolina],” Williams recently told PEOPLE about meeting her best friend on the Dawson’s set. “We became inseparable and I fell in love with her.”

Williams summed their friendship best: “I said to her recently, ‘you have really saved me from every being lonely because you are always right there.’ We are so close and can tell each other everything. I don’t know what I would be or who I would be without Busy.”

Busy Tonight airs Mondays though Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on E!