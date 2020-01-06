Busy Philipps Shares Selfie with Michelle Williams & Pregnant Star’s Fiancé After Golden Globes

Three’s company!

On Sunday night, BFFs Busy Philipps, 40, and Michelle Williams, 39, attended the 2020 Golden Globes award show at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the latter took home the award for Fosse/Verdon months after picking up an Emmy for the same performance.

Following the ceremony — and some post-show afterparties — Philipps shared a snap of the two gathered around a table at L.A. Italian spot Jon and Vinny’s with Williams’ new fiancé Thomas Kail.

“Goodnight my bbs,” she captioned the dimly-lit shot of herself with Williams, Kail and the Golden Globe award.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

In another snap on her Instagram Story, the mom of two shared a photo of what appeared to be Williams’ Golden Globe statuette buckled into its own seat in the back of their ride.

For the red carpet, Philipps sparkled in a wine-colored Monique Lhuillier gown while Williams, who is expecting her second child with Kail, kept her baby bump under wraps in a one-shoulder peach-colored Louis Vuitton gown as she walked the red carpet alongside her fiancé. The Hamilton director, 42, looked dashing in a traditional black suit.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Kail and Williams’ exciting engagement and baby news at the end of last month. Kail directed Williams in Fosse/Verdon. The pair went public with their relationship when they were photographed together in London, where she has been busy filming Venom 2.

RELATED: Michelle Williams Powerfully Champions ‘a Woman’s Right to Choose’ in Golden Globes Speech

During her acceptance speech on Sunday, the Blue Valentine actress used her time onstage to applaud a woman’s right to choose and to urge women to “vote in [their] own self-interest.”

RELATED: Michelle Williams Is Pregnant and Engaged to Hamilton Director Thomas Kail

Williams said that she is grateful to have had freedom of choice, which enabled her to have the life and career she does today.

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over,” she said. “Sometimes, messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand, and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty

“To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing, as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children,” the actress continued. “Now, I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.”

“So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest,” Williams said. “It’s men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them, but don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

The speech moved the audience and even brought tears to Philipps’ eyes as she cheered on her best friend from the crowd.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.