Busy Philipps Says She Was Raped at Age 14: 'It's Taken Me 25 Years to Say Those Words'

Busy Philipps has shared her sexual assault story, adding her name to the list of Hollywood stars who have bravely done the same as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The actress and talk show host, 39, posted an emotional message Thursday, saying that she was raped when she was 14.

Philipps’ revelation came in the caption to a school photo of herself, snapped when she was that same age, that she shared on Instagram. She said she only told family members about the incident a few months ago, after writing about it in her new memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little.

“This is me at 14. The age I was raped,” Philipps wrote. “It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago.”

Ford’s testimony inspired Philipps to speak out now. “Today is the day we are silent no more,” she said. “All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”

RELATED: Kavanaugh Accused of Sexual Misconduct by a Second Woman, His Yale Classmate in the ’80s: Report

On Thursday morning, Ford began testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California has accused Kavanaugh, 53, of pinning her down to a bed, groping her and trying to remove her clothes at a high school party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

President Donald Trump has continued to question why Ford waited nearly four decades to report his alleged sexual assault.

“Why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago?” he asked in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this month. “When did this all happen? What’s going on?”

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” he tweeted.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh CNP/REX/Shutterstock; Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Alyssa Milano, Padma Lakshmi & Lili Reinhart Share Their Sexual Assault Stories to Protest Trump

But supporters including Alyssa Milano, Padma Lakshmi and Lili Reinhart slammed this notion on social media using the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport.

“Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the f— up,” Milano, 45, wrote. “I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell my parents.”

The Insatiable actress, who is involved with the #MeToo campaign, then encouraged other sexual assault victims to follow her lead.

“If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo.”