Busy Philipps Reveals Her Show Busy Tonight 'Won't Be Returning' to E! but 'I Have Faith in Me'

Busy Philipps is staying positive about the future of her late-night talk show.

The actress revealed on Sunday evening that her series Busy Tonight — which premiered this past October — would no longer be broadcast on E! after the May 16 episode, sharing the news on her Instagram feed and story.

“It’s the perfect dress for both the Ren Fair AND to let you know my show Busy Tonight won’t be returning to the E network after May 16,” Philipps, 39, captioned a photograph of herself barefoot in a pretty pink dress with puffy sleeves, complete with a city skyline in the background.

“You can see me talk about it in my stories if you’re interested,” she continued. “But yeah. We have eight more shows on E and then who knows what the future will bring. ✨✨”

Philipps addressed the news on her story, telling her followers, “Here’s the thing, you guys: My show, Busy Tonight, is not going to continue on E! after May 16. They decided not to pick it up. … We’re meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make [it].”

The Freaks and Geeks alum went on to call the decision “kind of wild” considering the show has only been on air “a relatively short period of time.”

“And in that time, I feel like we’ve been able to accomplish so much creatively and I guess culturally,” she said. “And I think that we’ve had a real point of view. And I’m so proud of all of the things that we’ve been able to do, and I feel like the show’s really successful in that way.”

Philipps added that she remains optimistic about the future of the show, saying, “I have faith in me. I hope that we can continue to do the show somewhere else. I hope that we figure that out. ‘Cause it does seem lame that there would be just one woman in late-night [TV] at a time.”

The star praised those she works with on the show as the “most amazing people,” sharing that its creative staff is “like, 89 percent female”: “It’s just an office full of dope women who f—ing get it done.”

E! confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE. “‘Busy Tonight’s’ last episode for E! will air Thursday, May 16 with a special celebratory half-hour. Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire ‘Busy Tonight’ team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes,” a spokesperson said.

Since its premiere episode on Oct. 28 (where Mindy Kaling was the first guest), Busy Tonight has aired almost 100 episodes featuring A-list visitors like Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Kim Kardashian West and more.

In February, Philipps’ best friend and former Dawson’s Creek costar Michelle Williams stopped by to reminisce about some of the more hilarious moments they’d shared with some of Hollywood’s leading men.

“I remember specifically Leonardo DiCaprio laughing at something I said and then looking at me, and it was like the first time, maybe ever in his life, he looked at at like, a 38-year-old woman … and like really looked at me,” Philipps said. “I did feel like in that moment, I felt he looked at me and he was like, ‘Oh, that’s not bad — that’s okay.’ “

In her Instagram story Sunday night, Philipps promised to keep her fans abreast of any developments in future plans for the show, saying, “Obvs, I’ll let you know what’s happening.”