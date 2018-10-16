Busy Philipps Mixes Drinks & Raids Her Daughter's Birthday Party Goody Bag in Busy Tonight Promo

Busy Philipps’ late-night talk show Busy Tonight premieres on E! later this month — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the show’s first promo!

In the clip, the actress (and everybody’s favorite celebrity Instagram star) gives fans an idea as to what they can expect from the program.

“My new late-night show is the perfect excuse to stay in,” she says.

Besides a rotating door of celebrity guests, Philipps, 39, promises plenty of fun activities — one of which her daughters Birdie Leigh Silverstein, 10, and Cricket Pearl Silverstein, 5, might not like.

“If anyone asks, just say you’re Busy Tonight,” she says in the promo. “‘Cause we might be busy tonight making spicy margaritas, or painting your bathroom for better selfie lighting, or having a silent disco dance party, or working out so hard that people don’t know if you’re sweating or crying, or raiding you daughter’s birthday party goody bag.”

“So tell everybody we’ve got plans,” she adds. “‘I’m busy!’ “

Busy Philipps Charley Gallay/Getty

Busy Tonight comes at, well, a busy time for Philipps. She just released her first book, a revealing memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little.

Her half-hour talk show, which she is also executive-producing, will air four nights each week from Sunday to Wednesday.

“The only things worth doing are the things that scare you the most. Ignore my bags under my eyes, I’ll get them fixed when I’m a big talk show host,” she joked in a series of videos shared on her Instagram Story back in May.

“I’m super excited about this. I can’t even. It’s gonna be dope. Just have a late-night talk show, guys, just hang out and talk about stuff and interview people. And the good news is, I love to talk. Tell me what you want to see, we’re open, we’re open for business and also suggestions,” she continued.

Busy Tonight premieres on Oct. 28 (10 p.m. ET) on E!