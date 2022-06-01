Busy Philipps Steps Out with Ex Marc Silverstein Days After She Announced Their Separation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Girls5eva star recently revealed on May 27 that the longtime couple had been separated for more than one year

The pair were photographed during a casual outing in New York City on Monday. According to the Daily Mail, Philipps and Silverstein had been dining at popular Italian restaurant Via Carota.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Philipps, 42, wore an orange, checkered maxi dress with white sneakers. Silverstein, 50, had on a casual navy blue T-shirt with jean shorts and sandals.

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, the Girls5eva star announced her separation from Silverstein on her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best. The pair, who wed in 2007, share children Birdie Leigh, 13, and Cricket Pearl, 8.

"It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she said on the episode airing on May 27. "And we really discussed, like, how do I handled it sort of publicly. Because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year. But the truth is, we, you know, there's, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it's been very well established, right?"

Philipps continued, "Like, you make a statement, you're committed to remaining friends, 'Please respect our privacy and our family's privacy in this time,' right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious. And if anything, the last several years has shown me it's a little bit that, like, you can only do what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever. Because we all at this point have a public-facing life."

The Dawson's Creek alum said the exes "couldn't even think about putting one of those statements out," saying that contemplating doing so made them feel "truly ill."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Busy Philipps (L) and Marc Silverstein attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party with cocktails by Clase Azul Tequila at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Clase Azul) Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

"It's a journey. Jour-ney. It's been a journey," she concluded, adding that the two wanted to "figure out" their own feelings on the matter before sharing the news.

Phillipps had been candid about the couple's struggles throughout their 14-year marriage. In a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed that the pair had previously considered getting a divorce over uneven parenting duties.

"Marc was like, 'I'll do anything.' And I was like, 'Okay, then do everything. Because I have done it all, all by myself, and I'm done, dude,'" she said. "I was fully out the door. I wasn't expecting anything from him, but what we ended up doing was creating our own system."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.