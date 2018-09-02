Busy Philipps Does Her Best to 'Get Down' Like Lindsay Lohan: It's 'Harder' than It Looks

Busy Philipps is getting her groove on — Lindsay Lohan style!

The Cougar Town alum, 39, re-posted a video of Lohan, 32, dancing in Mykonos in a sleek grey jumpsuit. Lohan — who is starring in an upcoming MTV show, Lohan Beach Club, on the Greek island — got into the music as left her long hair down.

“It’s labor day weekend! Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos!” Philipps wrote.

Then Philipps took her own advice as she and pal Kelly Oxford spent their night re-creating the video.

In their playful Instagram tribute, Philipps shimmied in a floral dress, and Oxford bopped in a blue crop top. They whipped their heads back and twirled as they served up their best Lohan impressions.

Philipps wrote, “@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night- Honestly, it’s weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect.”

Not long after, Philipps and Oxford had some celebrity admirers.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, commented, “For the love of god can I come over,” while Rumer Willis, 30, wrote, “I am dead.” Selma Blair, 46, praised the pair, writing, “I tumbled while trying,” while Sophia Bush, 36, said, “I am v here for this.”

Philipps advised others to try as she captioned the footage, “if you do it, we want to see! tag us!” — and later showed in her Instagram Story that at least one fan had answered the call.

Lohan’s partying previously made the news when she and first daughter Tiffany Trump, 24, spent a night out on the town together in Mykonos.

In a video filmed by a mutual friend, Lohan helped Trump fix her ponytail.

“Hairstyles by Lindsay, let’s go,” friend Andrew Warren said as the two women laughed.