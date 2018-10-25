Kim Kardashian! Mindy Kaling! John Stamos! See Busy Philipps' Busy Tonight Late-Night Lineup

Busy Philipps‘ new show is around the corner — and she’s got an exciting lineup of guests for her very first week.

Executive produced by Tina Fey, Busy Tonight premieres this Sunday with guest Mindy Kaling, promoting her Four Weddings and a Funeral anthology adaptation at Hulu, followed by Vanessa Hudgens on Monday, Kristen Bell on Tuesday and Megan Mullaly on Wednesday. Jimmy Kimmel, Fred Armisen and Andy Cohen will also make appearances throughout the premiere week.

A half-hour show airing every Sunday through Wednesday, the rest of the season will feature guests Julia Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross, Camila Mendes, John Stamos, Olivia Munn, Beth Behrs, Lauren Graham, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emily Ratajkowski, Taran Killam, David Alan Grier, Tess Holliday, Tom Lenk and more.

Philipps, 39, decided to create her own talk show when she found herself at a career crossroads after a pilot she starred in failed to get picked up by a major network.

“I was in the desert for my manager’s fiftieth birthday,” she wrote in an essay for Glamour. “I was kind of stoned, and I turned to my husband, Marc, and said, ‘I know what I have to do. I have to have a late-night talk show.’ “

“I called back Tina Fey’s producing partner, Eric Gurian, and in a crazy twist of events, they came back two weeks later, saying, ‘E! is looking for a late-night talk show,’ ” she recalled. “When we made that deal, I thought: I willed it to be so.”

Along with hosting, Philipps is also an executive producer. The actress has spent the last few months preparing for the launch of the show by connecting directly with fans on social media and asking what they would want to see.

“What I’m hoping to build is [a show] for what we see as an underserved audience,” she wrote. “People who care about [the news], but also like face masks, and want to know which celebrities were roommates when they first moved to L.A,” she said. “I’ve been working in Hollywood for 20 years. I know a lot of people’s dirt in a fun way. Fun dirt.”

Busy Tonight premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on E!