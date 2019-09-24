Busy Philipps Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Cougar Town: 'It Saved My Life and My Sanity'

A decade later, Busy Philipps still has nothing but love for Cougar Town.

The actress, 40, shared an Instagram on Tuesday to mark 10 years since the popular sitcom aired its first episode. The photo featured a shot of the full cast during season 1: Philipps, Courteney Cox, Christa Miller, Dan Byrd, Josh Hopkins, Ian Gomez and Brian Van Holt.

“So according to the internet, 10 years ago tonight COUGAR TOWN premiered on ABC (and later moved to TBS),” Philipps began her post, referencing the show’s move from ABC to TBS in 2013 for the final two seasons.

“It seems crazy it was 10 years ago but also not crazy at all cause LIFE MAN IT JUST KEEPS GOING, AMIRIGHT?!” the actress continued. “Anyway, here is a picture from season 1 where I still had baby weight from Birdie, ill-advised bangs and not yet diagnosed post partum anxiety! Anyway. It was one of the most fun shows I’ve ever been on and honestly, it saved my life and my sanity.”

“I found three pennies today and I thought that was weird and cool but now I understand, the universe was just trying to remind me to play PENNYCAN. ❤️✨❤️✨❤️,” Philipps concluded her post, tagging her fellow cast members.

Cougar Town followed Jules Combs (Cox), a recently divorced, single mother living in Florida. Philipps portrayed Laurie Keller, Jules’ attractive young employee who begins as a party animal but evolves into a mature adult and eventual mother.

The show concluded in March 2015 after five seasons and 102 total episodes.

Philipps has since appeared in several television shows, including Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She also hosted her own talk show, Busy Tonight, on E! for one season until it was canceled in May.

In the June cover story for Michigan Avenue, Philipps recalled her time on her talk show as “a way to connect to an audience that was being underserved or overlooked and who weren’t feeling seen or heard in the media that was being given to them.”

“It doesn’t have to hit you overhead or be in your face — messaging can be subversive and you can put ideas into the world that need to be in the mainstream,” she said.

“The only reason I wanted to do a talk show was that I clearly saw a disparity in that women weren’t given a voice in late-night television,” Philipps added. “I think it’s important for all types of voices to be heard in as many different ways as possible.”