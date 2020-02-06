Descendants of the Legendary Busch Beer Family Land MTV Reality Show — Meet the Rowdy Bunch!

Sit back, relax and crack open a cold one.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce The Busch Family Brewed, a new reality show coming to MTV— and from the looks of the teaser, we’re in for a beery good time. (Sorry, couldn’t help ourselves.)

The 10-episode series follows the descendants of the legendary Busch beer family as they live it up on their over-the-top, 700-acre estate. The new generation of founders and original owners of the iconic brand includes father Billy Busch Sr. (great-grandson of beer king Adolphus-Busch), his wife Christi and their seven children ranging in age from 12 to 28: Billy Jr., “the responsible one”; Haley, “the sweet one”; Abbey, “the wild child”; Gussie, “the ladies’ man”; Grace, “the blunt one”; Maddie, “the wise one”; and Peter, “the baby.”

Image zoom MTV

With recent approval to break ground on a new craft brewery on their property — the first for the family in over 150 years — the Buschs now have a place to create their own original beer. But with nine lovable, rowdy people under one roof, chaos inevitably ensues.

From breakups to big moves, huge changes are on the horizon for the Busch kids, and it’s up to matriarch Christi to maintain the peace.

According to Forbes, the family sold Anheuser-Busch in 2008 to Belgium-based company InBev.

The Busch Family Brewed premieres with back-to-back episodes on March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.