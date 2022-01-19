Bull is inspired by Dr. Phil McGraw's life when he founded a trial consulting firm before he became a television personality

Bull to End with Season 6: 'It's Time to Pursue New Creative Challenges,' Says Michael Weatherly

Bull is ending with season 6.

CBS and star Michael Weatherly confirmed the news on Tuesday in separate statements.

"Hello all! It's been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish… Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!" the actor, 53, wrote in a two-part message on Twitter.

Weatherly also shared a teaser of the show's remaining 12 episodes. The series finale is expected to air in May.

"For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television," CBS said in a statement, obtained by Deadline.

"We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite," the show concluded its statement.

Bull is inspired by Dr. Phil McGraw's life before he became a television personality when he founded a trial consulting firm. Weatherly plays Dr. Jason Bull, an expert in human psychology who uses his skills to profile jurors, witnesses, and attorneys during trials. (Prior to Bull, Weatherly was on the long-running CBS drama NCIS as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo for 13 seasons.)

More recently, Bull made headlines for things not related to its plotlines.

Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and actor Freddy Rodriguez, who portrayed Benny Colón, were ousted from the drama's sixth season in May 2021 following an internal workplace investigation by CBS.

Years prior, Bull faced controversy in late 2018, when former star Eliza Dushku spoke out about the sexual harassment she said she endured while filming with Weatherly. The actress detailed claims of Weatherly's inappropriate behavior in an op-ed for The Boston Globe and recalled multiple incidents that allegedly occurred after she joined the cast in March 2017.

Weatherly said he regretted what he said and how he made Dushku feel in a previous statement to The New York Times.