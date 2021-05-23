Bull Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron, Actor Freddy Rodriguez Ousted After Internal Investigation by CBS

Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and actor Freddy Rodriguez will not be a part of the CBS drama's upcoming sixth season.

Both Caron, 67, and Rodriguez, 46, have been ousted from the show following an internal workplace investigation by CBS, Entertainment Weekly confirmed on Saturday. The network did not provide any details as to what the investigation found, according to the outlet.

Caron was the showrunner since Bull's second season. After Caron's departure, writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard will helm the series as co-showrunners. Meanwhile, Rodriguez played Benny Colón, the in-house counsel for Michael Weatherly's Dr. Jason Bull.

Reps for Caron and Rodriguez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bull previously faced controversy in late 2018, when former star Eliza Dushku spoke out about the sexual harassment she said she endured while filming with Weatherly, 52.

Detailing claims of the Weatherly's inappropriate behavior in an op-ed for The Boston Globe, Dushku, 40, recalled multiple incidents that allegedly occurred after she joined the cast in March 2017. After she confronted Weatherly about his "bad behavior," the actress said she and her character, J.P. Nunnelly, were written off the show by Caron.

Among the many claims she made in the op-ed, Dushku alleged that Weatherly's harassment was on record with the company. "Weatherly's behavior was captured on CBS's own videotape recordings," she wrote. "Weatherly harassed me from early on. The tapes show his offer to take me to his 'rape van, filled with all sorts of lubricants and long phallic things.' "

In a previous statement to The New York Times, Weatherly said he regretted what he said and how he made Dushku feel.

"During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script," his statement read. "When Eliza told me that she wasn't comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza."

Dushku's Boston Globe op-ed came days after it was revealed that the network paid her $9.5 million in a settlement earlier in 2018 after she came forward with allegations against Weatherly.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl later told reporters that the network would have "trained HR professionals visiting all our sets on a regular basis" and defended the decision to let the show go ahead amid the harassment claims.