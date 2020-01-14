You'll Soon Be Able to Bring Home Your Own Baby Yoda at Build-a-Bear Workshop

Image zoom Baby Yoda Lucasfilm

Arriving at Build-a-Bear soon, baby Yoda is.

The toy store announced on Tuesday that a stuffed version of “The Child” from Disney+’s The Mandalorian, fondly known online as “baby Yoda,” will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Build-a-Bear CEO Sharon Price John revealed the new toy at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, according to Business Insider.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” John said, referencing NewsWhip data that showed the beloved green alien “driving almost twice as many average social media interactions on news stories about it as any 2020 Democrat,” according to Axios.

“We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda,” John said, per Business Insider’s report, adding that it will be available in stores in the next few months.

Ever since baby Yoda made its debut in the first episode of The Mandalorian, it’s been the source of nonstop memes and internet chatter.

Build-a-Bear isn’t the first company to capitalize on the creature’s popularity, though John did say that Build-a-Bear “started this process almost with the first episode.”

Funko Pop! announced last month that a figurine based on The Child will be available in May 2020, and there are several other doll interpretations out there for purchase.

Image zoom Baby Yoda Disney +

Fans of the Star Wars spin-off series can also find Mando Funko Pops on Amazon.

The Mandalorian‘s showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau announced in December (on the same day as the season one finale) that fans can expect season two to debut this fall.

“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of a Gamorrean, a creature that first appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi guarding Jabba’s palace, seemingly hinting that one will appear in the new episodes.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.