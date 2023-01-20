Buffy/Spike Reunion! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reteam on the Red Carpet

Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with a costar from the Buffyverse!

The 45-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer castmate James Marsters at the premiere of her new Paramount+ show Wolf Pack in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Gellar wore a floral mini dress with burgundy heels and chandelier earrings for the big event, while Marsters — who played British vampire Spike on the series — was outfitted in a monochromatic black outfit.

Marsters, 50, joined the cast in season 3 of the supernatural drama series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

Last year, the pair celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show.

"25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle," she captioned a throwback photo of herself on the set of the show. "A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success."

The Scooby-Doo actress added, "But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

Marsters also reflected on the show's legacy on its anniversary. "It's been 25 years of us asking ourselves WWBF: What Would Buffy Do?" he wrote.

Despite celebrating the show's success, Gellar recently opened up about her complicated feelings about her time on the show. In fact, Gellar doesn't think she'll ever tell the "full story" of the toxic environment show creator Joss Whedon allegedly created on set.

"I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about," Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

"She had to deal with a lot of bulls--- on that show for all seven years it was on," Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr. confirmed to the publication. "The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing 15-hour days … yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally."

Gellar noted, "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Wolf Pack premieres Thursday on Paramount+, and Buffy is available to stream in full on Hulu.