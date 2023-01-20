Buffy/Spike Reunion! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reteam on the Red Carpet

Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar James Marsters at the premiere of her new show Wolf Pack

By
Published on January 20, 2023 02:16 PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with a costar from the Buffyverse!

The 45-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer castmate James Marsters at the premiere of her new Paramount+ show Wolf Pack in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Gellar wore a floral mini dress with burgundy heels and chandelier earrings for the big event, while Marsters — who played British vampire Spike on the series — was outfitted in a monochromatic black outfit.

Marsters, 50, joined the cast in season 3 of the supernatural drama series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters
Jesse Grant/Getty

Last year, the pair celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show.

"25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle," she captioned a throwback photo of herself on the set of the show. "A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success."

The Scooby-Doo actress added, "But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

Marsters also reflected on the show's legacy on its anniversary. "It's been 25 years of us asking ourselves WWBF: What Would Buffy Do?" he wrote.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters
Jerry Wolf/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Despite celebrating the show's success, Gellar recently opened up about her complicated feelings about her time on the show. In fact, Gellar doesn't think she'll ever tell the "full story" of the toxic environment show creator Joss Whedon allegedly created on set.

"I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about," Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Online USA/Getty

"She had to deal with a lot of bulls--- on that show for all seven years it was on," Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr. confirmed to the publication. "The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing 15-hour days … yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally."

Gellar noted, "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wolf Pack premieres Thursday on Paramount+, and Buffy is available to stream in full on Hulu.

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with Buffy's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with 'Buffy' 's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Buffy The Vampire Slayer season 1
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Former 'Buffy' Castmates Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Show's Premiere
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the The Plumm in New York City, New York
All About Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 2 Kids
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze attend the Do Revenge LA Special Screening post reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Allow Daughter, 13, to Act on Camera Until She Graduates High School
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7Fl-nP-th/ sarahmgellar Verified Vacation photo dump… will accept guesses for what I’m doing in the last one (you probably won’t get it right) 5h
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Tropical Beach Photos from Vacation: 'Last Sunset of the Year'
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Sarah Michelle Geller speaks onstage during TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 's Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls 'Extremely Toxic Male Set' Earlier in Her Career
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the The Plumm in New York City, New York
Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Happy Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Thanks to His Cooking and Cleaning
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Teen Wolf: The Movie" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Creates Her Own Halloween Meme with Special 'Female Protagonist' Costume
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Michelle Gellar presents The Competition Contestant of 2022 award for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to Selma Blair on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Selma Blair Calls Sarah Michelle Gellar Her 'Good Luck Charm' After Win at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Zendaya
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She 'Votes' Zendaya to Star in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She's 'Never Been So Proud' of Selma Blair After 'DWTS' Farewell
Sara Michelle Gellar,David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, Seth Green Star In "Buffy The Vampire Slayer..
Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses 'Tension' Amongst the 'Buffy' Cast on Set: 'Everybody Had Arguments'
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is 'Honored' to See 'Buffy' 's LGBTQ Legacy: 'It Stands Up to the Test'