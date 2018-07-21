Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming back to TV.

Fifteen years after the seven-season fantasy drama aired its series finale in 2003, a reboot is in the works, a rep for 20th Century Fox TV confirmed to PEOPLE.

Joss Whedon, who created the original series, has signed on to executive produce alongside Gail Berman, Joe Earley, Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui, and Monica Owusu-Breen will pen the script.

The reboot will feature a black actress in the starring role, originally played by Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), according to Variety. A network is not yet attached to the show.

Last March, 20 years after Buffy the Vampire Slayer hit the small screen, Entertainment Weekly rounded up the Scooby Gang for an all-star reunion.

The get-together, which included a photo shoot in a cemetery, allowed the cast to show off how well they’ve aged in the past two decades — much to the disappointment of Whedon.

“This is surreal,” Whedon said. “For the most part, this is like a high school reunion but much worse because they all still look really great. I was hoping some of them would puff out a bit. But that did not take place.”

The reunion included Whedon, Gellar, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Seth Green, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof and Nicholas Brendon.

Although many cast members have gone on to enjoy other successful roles, Buffy will always hold a place in their hearts thanks to its impact on fans.

“The most important thing to me is that I have had people come up to me and say the show made me feel different about what they could be, about what they could do, about how they respond to problems, about being a female leader,” said Whedon. “People getting strength from my own little terrors is … there is no better legacy than that.”

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created. Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that,” said Gellar. “I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”