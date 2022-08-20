Entertainment TV 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot with Black Lead Put 'On Pause,' EP Says Buffy creator Joss Whedon was attached to the reboot as an executive producer before he faced allegations of misconduct from cast of the original show By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 01:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Photo: Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Although the Buffy universe was almost brought back from the dead, it appears to be dust. A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot that was put in development in 2018 has since been put "on pause," executive producer Gail Berman told The Hollywood Reporter, according to the outlet's TV Top 5 podcast. The reboot was announced in July 2018 with Joss Whedon attached as an executive producer, after he wrote the 1992 film and created the beloved WB series of the same name that ran for 7 seasons from 1997 to 2003. A network was not attached at the time. Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She 'Votes' Zendaya to Star in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot Monica Owusu-Breen, who worked with Whedon on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., was set to serve as showrunner and head writer. The series was also set to star a Black actress in the lead role, but Owusu-Breen clarified: "There is only one Buffy." Buffy. Getty "They can't be replaced. Joss Whedon's brilliant and beautiful series can't be replicated. I wouldn't try to," she wrote on Twitter. "But here we are, twenty years later... And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new slayer." Sarah Michelle Gellar, who became famous for playing the titular role in the original series, gave the reboot her seal of approval shortly after, telling PEOPLE: "At the end of the day, it's all about great storytelling. If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in." She even nominated an actress to take over the slayer post. "I vote Zendaya," Gellar, 45, said for earlier this year for the book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Stakes Our Hearts. RELATED VIDEO: 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reunion: The Cast Reflects On the Show's Legacy Whedon, 58, who was attached at one time to produce, has since faced abuse allegations, which he has largely denied.