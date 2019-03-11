Since stepping out of the title role, the '90s favorite has stayed busy with a slew of movie and TV gigs, most notably The Crazy Ones with the late Robin Williams. But her biggest role has been that of wife to Freddie Prinze, Jr. (they married in 2002) and mom to their two young children, Charlotte and Rocky.

In a tribute to the show on its 25th anniversary on March 10, 2022, she wrote on Instagram, "25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well."