The Cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where Are They Now?
Following the beloved show's latest milestone, we're catching up with the series' biggest stars
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
Since stepping out of the title role, the '90s favorite has stayed busy with a slew of movie and TV gigs, most notably The Crazy Ones with the late Robin Williams. But her biggest role has been that of wife to Freddie Prinze, Jr. (they married in 2002) and mom to their two young children, Charlotte and Rocky.
In a tribute to the show on its 25th anniversary on March 10, 2022, she wrote on Instagram, "25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well."
NICHOLAS BRENDON
The actor kept a relatively low profile following his run as Buffy's BFF Xander, but unfortunately found himself in the news several times after the show wrapped for both legal and emotional issues. He went to rehab in 2004 and again in 2010 following an incident with police; was arrested in 2014 and multiple times in 2015; and eventually checked himself into a 90-day treatment program for depression in late 2015, later admitting he'd attempted suicide that September. In May 2019 he was charged with domestic violence following a 2017 arrest after attacking his then-girlfriend, and in August 2021 was arrested once more for allegedly using false information to obtain prescription drugs.
Following his 2021 run-in with the law, his manager told Daily Mail the actor has suffered "deep-seated medical problems and immense pain."
ALYSON HANNIGAN
In the midst of her successful run as Buffy's other BFF, Willow, Hannigan earned fans with her role in the American Pie movies, then moved right on to How I Met Your Mother after Buffy wrapped. "I feel so lucky to have success twice," she told PEOPLE in a 2007 catchup. She also met her husband, Alexis Denisof, while working on Buffy; together, they have two girls, Satyana and Keeva.
DAVID BOREANAZ
The biggest love interest and ally of Buffy, Boreanaz's Angel went on to get his own eponymous spin-off. He worked steadily after the series ended, and from 2005 to 2017, starred on Bones. He's married to Jaime Bergman, with whom he has a young son and daughter.
JAMES MARSTERS
As the sexy vampire Spike, he charmed fans (and Buffy herself), and kept the supernatural theme going in some of his follow-up work: the spin-off Angel, Smallville, The Super Hero Squad and Witches of East End. In a Buffy roundtable in 2017, he also made dreams come true when he revealed that the cast still stays in touch.
MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG
Buffy's little sis Dawn went on to big things, including Mercy, Weeds, Robot Chicken and perhaps most famously, Gossip Girl. More recently, she's written and sold a handful of screenplays and pilots.
ANTHONY HEAD
As busy before Buffy as he's been since, the man who played the teen slayer's watcher Rupert Giles kept right on with TV roles following the series finale, starring on Little Britain, Merlin, Dominion and Guilt, among others.
SETH GREEN
Green has stayed quite busy since his days as werewolf Daniel, notably with voice work on Robot Chicken, Family Guy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In 2010, he married fellow actor and frequent collaborator Clare Grant.
EMMA CAULFIELD
Since her run as Scooby Gang member Anya on the series, Caulfield has continued her trend of long-lasting TV gigs on Gigantic, Life Unexpected, Once Upon a Time and Fantasy Hospital. In 2016, she welcomed a baby girl with husband Mark Leslie Ford.
CHARISMA CARPENTER
As Buffy ally Cordelia, Carpenter also scored a recurring role on Angel. She found more TV work on Charmed and Veronica Mars, plus Greek and The Lying Game. Off-screen, she's mom to son Donovan, whom she shares with ex Damian Hardy.