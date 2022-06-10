Jay Leno even gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Happy Days box set in 2004 after she first admitted to not seeing the show, but the actress recently confirmed she still hasn't gotten around to it

Bryce Dallas Howard Admits She's Never Seen Dad Ron on Happy Days: 'It's Not Like I Avoided It'

Bryce Dallas Howard just made an unexpected confession — again!

During a recent appearance on The View, the Jurassic World: Dominion star was shown a clip from her first-ever visit to the daytime series in 2004. At the time, she admitted to "never" seeing an episode of Happy Days, which starred her dad, Ron Howard, and her godfather, Henry Winkler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though nearly two decades have passed since that day, Bryce, 41, admitted she still hasn't gotten around to viewing the beloved sitcom.

"Not really, but it's not like I avoided it," she said after being asked by Joy Behar if she had seen the series since her original confession.

"Jay Leno gave me a box set. He heard that when I revealed it here on The View," she continued. "He was like, 'Get with it. Here's a box set of Happy Days.' And I was like, 'Thank you so much!' But I didn't really fully — I haven't."

Asked whether she's seen Ron on The Andy Griffith Show, Bryce enthusiastically said: "Yes!"

henry-winkler-ron-howard-2.jpg ABC via Getty

On Happy Days, Ron starred as Richie Cunningham opposite Winkler's Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli. The ABC series ran from 1974 to 1984 for 11 seasons. (Ron, 68, was only on the series between 1974 to 1980.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Though it's uncertain if Bryce will ever get around to seeing Happy Days, the actress is grateful to have Ron as her father.

"It is an amazing privilege to be a child of someone who works in an industry that you are interested in and eventually work in," she told The Daily Beast in 2020. "It's a privilege for that person to have success in their own right."

Added Bryce: "But there was no greater privilege than the fact that my dad was supportive of me, empowered me, and showed me respect real respect from day one."

Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard Credit: Getty

That same year, Bryce said on CBS News Sunday Morning: "I feel really privileged to have been the beneficiary of having, like, a great dad, you know?"

Additionally, in an Instagram birthday tribute for her father in March, Bryce called herself the "luckiest daughter in the world."

"It's @realronhoward's birthday!! 🥳 Daddio, you are a man of such great wisdom and generosity — I feel like the luckiest daughter in the world to have you as my dad," she wrote. "Happy Birthday!! 🎊 Love you so much 💛⁣."