"Happy birthday to my rock, my muse, my love," Bryan Greenberg wrote to wife Jamie Chung for her 39th birthday

Bryan Greenberg Says He 'Suckered' Wife Jamie Chung Into Marrying Him in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Jamie Chung is kicking off another year with love from friends and family.

The actress rang in her 39th birthday on Sunday with some help from her husband Bryan Greenberg, who penned a sweet tribute with a photo of her lounging by the pool in an Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to my rock, my muse, my love. Can't believe I suckered you into marrying me," Greenberg, 43, wrote in the caption.

Jamie Chung Credit: Ashley Madekwe/Instagram

Chung previously told PEOPLE she's enjoying the "little moments" with her growing family. "I do think that this stage goes by pretty quickly and it is sad, these months flew by," she said.

"Going out for a walk, being out in nature, the kids are happy, and content, and sleeping," Chung added. "It's like a moment of peace."

Jamie Chung Credit: Cara Santana/Instagram

The Lovecraft Country actress also received some birthday love on Sunday from her pal Ashley Madekwe, who shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story. "You are such a cutie and I love you!!!! Happy birthday," she wrote.

"Remember when we used to spend all night at the Chateau Marmont drinking champagne.... Ahhhh youth," Madekwe, 38, wrote, adding: "She's really just the best. So supportive and down for her friends. The life of the party, funny as f— and TOO generous!"

Cara Santana wished Chung a happy birthday as well, posting some photos of them together, including one with Chung's twins. "The f—ing best. HBD @jamiejchung. ILYSM," she wrote.