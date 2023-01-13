Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Starstruck When Anthony Hopkins Told Him He Loved 'Breaking Bad'

Bryan Cranston is the first to admit he can get a little starstruck at times.

A few years ago, the Emmy winner, 66, received "a beautiful letter" from veteran actor Anthony Hopkins. "He just loved Breaking Bad and thought it was phenomenal, and I was so touched by it," Cranston tells PEOPLE for this week's issue.

The two actors eventually made plans to meet up for lunch in L.A. and Cranston brought along the show's creator Vince Gilligan. "I'm sitting there talking to one of the greatest actors ever and just in awe," he continues.

"You try not to be starstruck and you also don't want to be a fanboy and say, 'And then what about this movie? And then what about that movie?'" he adds. "You want to be able to have a decent conversation. So it's kind of nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time."

Cranston, who returns for season two of the Showtime series Your Honor, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last perfect day off: We have an apartment in New York, and we had people over on Thanksgiving morning and watched the parade from my balcony. We had bagels, coffee and champagne. It kick-starts you into the holiday spirit.

Last time I was missing someone: I called Dick Van Dyke to wish him happy birthday. He's 97. I've worked with him a few times, and now I'm going to see him next week. He's as lovely a human being as I've met.

Last thing I learned about myself: I was doing the narration for a book on tape, and it made me a little sad. I realized I don't give myself permission to read for enjoyment, only work. I really want to read for enlightenment. That was my lesson.

Last DIY project: We had a clogged toilet. My wife [Robin Dearden] goes, "Something's wrong," and I get up and grab the plunger, and there I am. I do what needs to be done.

Season two of Your Honor premieres Jan. 15 on Showtime.