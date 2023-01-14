Bryan Cranston Says a 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reunion Movie 'Would Be Fun to Do'

"We had such a great family on that," Bryan Cranston said of playing Hal, a bumbling father of four rowdy boys, on Fox's Malcolm in the Middle, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 14, 2023 02:18 PM
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Saeed Adyani/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881960i) Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston Malcolm In The Middle - 1999 20th Century Fox Television USA Television
Photo: Saeed Adyani/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Bryan Cranston is open to getting back in touch with his roots.

The Academy Award nominee, 66, said he "certainly would be open" to a Malcolm in the Middle revival as he spoke to E! News this week, after his onscreen son Frankie Muniz teased that Cranston is helming the potential project.

"There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston said of the Fox series that served as his breakout role.

"We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,' " he continued. "I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Cranston starred on Malcolm in the Middle for the entirety of its 7-season run from 2000 to 2006 as Hal, the bumbling husband of Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and father of four rowdy boys: Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Muniz) and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan).

2001 Emmys Throwbacks
Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Muniz, 37, previously told Fox News that he "would be down, 100 percent" for a potential reunion, noting that Cranston had something in the works. "He's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So there might be something," he said in October 2022.

"When I was on Malcolm, I was just so excited to be working on a show. But also, in that same sense, when the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. I was touring all over," he continued.

"I opened some businesses and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life, which now at this point has made me able to reflect and look back and be so appreciative of the experience," Muniz added.

RELATED VIDEO: Frankie Muniz Isn't Bothered by His Intense Memory Loss: 'I Only Know What It's Like to Be Me'

Muniz chatted with PEOPLE about the latest happenings in his life this week, explaining that he will return to racing and race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship beginning at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

Muniz explained to PEOPLE that the birth of his first child — son Mauz with wife Paige Price — inspired him to pursue his dream of racing in a series. "It hit me when I had my son," he said.

"I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I'm passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world," Muniz added. "So I'm going to go racing."

Muniz said he "caught the bug of wanting to be a driver" in 2004, after winning at a tournament in Long Beach. Now, it's been more than a decade since he's raced, but he'll make his season debut on Saturday in Daytona.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actor Brian Cranston (L) and actor/race car driver Frankie Muniz (R) pose at the press conference for Muniz' new racing team Pacific Coast Motor Sports at the Universal City Hard Rock Cafe on January 30, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Frankie Muniz Teases a Possible 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival — Written by Costar Bryan Cranston!
Frankie Muniz entering race in Daytona NASCAR
Frankie Muniz Making His Return to the Racetrack in 2023: 'I Still Have Unfinished Business'
drew barrymore cover rollout
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About a 'Cripplingly Difficult' Year and How She Triumphed: 'I've Slayed More Dragons'
Christopher Walken (L) and Georgianne Walken attend Vanity Fair Party for the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival on April 16, 2013 in New York City
Who Is Christopher Walken's Wife? All About Georgianne Walken
Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Relationship Timeline
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
John Furniss rollout
'The Blind Woodsman' — Whose Designs Wow Millions — Says 'No One Would Know' Him Without Wife
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ellen Pompeo arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Ellen Pompeo Says She Feels 'Super Happy' After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit
Family Guy Cast Reminisces Over Iconic Series as It Hits 400th Episode
'Family Guy' Cast Reminisces Over Iconic Series as It Hits 400 Episodes: 'Greatest Gig on the Planet'
NASCAR drivers Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain
NASCAR's Chase Elliott Says He's Glad 'No One Got Hurt' During Ross Chastain's Risky Racing Move
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4bb5vdGn8Y The Surreal Life
Stormy Daniels Blows Her 'Surreal Life' Costars' Minds with 'Very Educational' Tricks of the Porn Trade
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite at Comic-Con, 37 Years After 'Back to the Future'
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Reflects on an Act of Kindness from River Phoenix 31 Years Later: 'He Was So Nice to Me'