Bryan Cranston Says a 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reunion Movie 'Would Be Fun to Do'

Bryan Cranston is open to getting back in touch with his roots.

The Academy Award nominee, 66, said he "certainly would be open" to a Malcolm in the Middle revival as he spoke to E! News this week, after his onscreen son Frankie Muniz teased that Cranston is helming the potential project.

"There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston said of the Fox series that served as his breakout role.

"We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,' " he continued. "I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Cranston starred on Malcolm in the Middle for the entirety of its 7-season run from 2000 to 2006 as Hal, the bumbling husband of Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and father of four rowdy boys: Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Muniz) and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan).

Muniz, 37, previously told Fox News that he "would be down, 100 percent" for a potential reunion, noting that Cranston had something in the works. "He's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So there might be something," he said in October 2022.

"When I was on Malcolm, I was just so excited to be working on a show. But also, in that same sense, when the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. I was touring all over," he continued.

"I opened some businesses and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life, which now at this point has made me able to reflect and look back and be so appreciative of the experience," Muniz added.

Muniz chatted with PEOPLE about the latest happenings in his life this week, explaining that he will return to racing and race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship beginning at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

Muniz explained to PEOPLE that the birth of his first child — son Mauz with wife Paige Price — inspired him to pursue his dream of racing in a series. "It hit me when I had my son," he said.

"I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I'm passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world," Muniz added. "So I'm going to go racing."

Muniz said he "caught the bug of wanting to be a driver" in 2004, after winning at a tournament in Long Beach. Now, it's been more than a decade since he's raced, but he'll make his season debut on Saturday in Daytona.