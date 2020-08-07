Bryan Cranston Says He'd Reprise His Breaking Bad Walter White Role 'in a Second'

"There’s one more season to go, and we’ll see what happens," said Bryan Cranston of wanting to join the Better Call Saul cast

Bryan Cranston is just waiting on the call to return to the Breaking Bad universe.

In a new interview with Collider, the One and Only Ivan actor, 64, said he'd be down to cook up more TV gold as Walter White, the role that won him four Emmy Awards for outstanding actor in a drama series.

Cranston said he's been trying to make a collaboration happen on the AMC series Better Call Saul, which is set before the events of Breaking Bad.

"I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second," he said of potentially appearing in Better Caul Saul. "But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go, and we’ll see what happens."

The actor added that he has also tried to work out a way to direct an episode of Better Call Saul, but scheduling issues haven't made it possible. (Cranston previously directed three episodes of Breaking Bad, which concluded in 2013 after five seasons.)

"I have been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn’t work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn’t able to section out the times available," said Cranston. "But I do love the show. I think it’s a fantastic show."

Cranston returned as White in the 2019 Netflix followup movie El Camino, which starred Aaron Paul immediately after the show's series finale. In Better Call Saul, several iconic Breaking Bad characters have made appearances, including Dean Norris' character, Hank.

In a March interview with Entertainment Weekly, Norris, 57, said returning to play the DEA agent seven years after Breaking Bad wrapped was “surreal.”

“Obviously, that show had such an impact on my life — on everyone’s life — and I have such great memories, and here we are more than 10 years later, at least from the start of the show,” he said.

“So it was weird and it was great and it just brought back good memories,” Norris added. “It brought back a lot of reminiscing; so much of the crew is the same — at least half if not more. And, of course, being back in Albuquerque and all the feelings you’ve had of that time that had been passed. So now I get to go back and revisit all that stuff — and it was really special.”

Giancarlo Esposito also returned for Better Call Saul, scoring an Emmy nomination this year for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.