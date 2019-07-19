Cross your T’s and dot your I’s, Aaron Paul!

On Thursday, Bryan Cranston playfully corrected his Breaking Bad costar after Paul posted a grammatically incorrect caption while promoting the pair’s new Mezcal line.

“Hey New Orleans! Who wants some drinks? Me and this slacker are going to be serving up some Dos Hombres Mezcal from 2-4 tomorrow afternoon near Jackson square,” the 39-year-old captioned a smiling photo of the castmates.

“Come say hello! Must be of legal drinking age to enter the bar,” he wrote. “Come thirsty!🥃”

But Cranston, 63, wasn’t going to let his new business partner get away with the mistake!

“Aaron, it’s not ‘Me and this slacker are going to be serving some Dos Hombres Mezcal’, it’s ‘This slacker and *I* are going to be serving some Dos Hombres Mezcal,’” he commented on the post, which was captured by Comments By Celebs.

“Once again, I’m cast as the teacher,” he hilariously added, referring to their characters — Walter White and Jesse Pinkman — on Breaking Bad.

The series followed Cranston as Walter, a high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin, and Paul as Jesse, his student/meth cook.

Image zoom Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) Ben Leuner/AMC

Earlier this month, the duo released their signature Mezcal line called “Dos Hombres.”

“Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond,” Paul captioned a photo of the two friends. “Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project.”

Paul and Cranston traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico — where Mezcal is typically made — and came out with their own liquor, named after “two men on a quest.”

Although the pair isn’t reuniting for cameras just yet, Cranston confirmed in November that a movie was in the works — but said he hadn’t read the script.

“If Vince Gilligan asked me to do then absolutely,” he said about reprising his character. “He’s a genius. It’s a great story and there’s a lot of people who felt they wanted to see some kind of completion to these storylines that were left open and this idea, from what I’m told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

In February, it was reported that a Breaking Bad sequel, a feature-length follow-up to the hit AMC show, will premiere on Netflix before airing on the cable network.

Though the movie remains shrouded in mystery, it will revolve around Paul, who will reprise his Emmy-winning role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Representatives for AMC, Netflix and producers Sony Pictures TV all declined to comment to the outlet.)