Bryan Cranston Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 and Recovered: 'Keep Wearing the Damn Mask'

"I was one of the lucky ones," Bryan Cranston said of surviving the coronavirus

Bryan Cranston is urging his followers to "keep wearing the damn mask," after he contracted COVID-19 despite "adhering to the protocols."

On Thursday, Cranston, 64, shared a video on Instagram, along with a statement in which he shared he feels he's "one of the lucky ones" after beating the virus that has claimed the lives of so many people around the world.

"Hi. About now you're probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience," Cranston wrote in the caption.

"I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. It sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it," Cranston continued.

"I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail — but ONLY if we follow the rules. Be well — Stay well," Cranston added, signing the caption BC.

In the accompanying video, Cranston is seen standing outside of the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center as he shared he decided to donate his plasma that contains COVID-19 antibodies to those still fighting off the virus.

"This will help people recover faster and be used in scientific research studies about this virus," read a message in the video shown below the clip of Cranston later inside the center, documenting his plasma donation.

Cranston went on to share that he contracted coronavirus "quite early on" and his symptoms included a "slight headache" and a "tightness of chest."

He also said he "lost all taste and smell."

Of the plasma donation, Cranston explained it takes an hour and he was allowed to watch the movie A Face in the Crowd to pass the time.

Cranston later explained that the medical personnel collected 840 milliliters of plasma.

"I'll be sure to come back and give more," Cranston asserted.

Cranston then encouraged his followers, who have survived the virus, to also donate their plasma.

"Don't forget to wash your hands, social distance and weak a mask!" he reiterated at the end.

As of Thursday, there is now a total of at least 4.4 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 151,974 deaths, according to a New York Times database.