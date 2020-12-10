"[Breaking Bad] was my great good fortune," says Bryan Cranston of the hit series

"For some reason Aaron and I really connected," the Emmy winning actor, 64, who currently stars on Showtimes's new drama series, Your Honor, tells PEOPLE for this week's issue.

"The storylines gave us opportunities to bond. And I was attracted to his character as a human being, which is really sound and remarkable," he says. "He's a really good person. It's not imperative that you form a relationship with your costars, but it makes things easier and better, like your in-laws!"

The former costars even partnered on Dos Hombres, a mezcal brand they launched last year.

"We're so excited about it," says Cranston of the company, which was dreamed up on a night out at a New York City bar. "We are learning so much. We have artisanal mezcal, old fashioned processing with no modern technology. The ingredients are smoked agave and water. It's beautiful."

And Breaking Bad did more for Cranston than introduce him to a lifelong friend.