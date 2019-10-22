Bryan Cranston Shows What It Took to Transform Him into Walter White for Breaking Bad

Turning Bryan Cranston into his infamous Breaking Bad character is no simple task.

The Emmy-winning actor, who portrayed chemistry teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White in the AMC hit series and made a cameo in the El Camino Netflix film, shared a behind-the-scenes video to his Instagram on Monday that showed his process getting into character.

In the video, Cranston, 63, sits in his dressing room chair smiling and reading through scripts as his makeup artist goes to work on the actor. The process includes prosthetic makeup, including a bald cap for Cranston, as his character loses his hair in the series after his lung cancer diagnosis.

After even more makeup is applied, Cranston is given a mustache for the final touches. By the end of the video, the actor is completely back in character as White.

“I don’t know why filming takes so long, I became Walter White in less than a minute,” he wrote in his caption, with a shoutout to his makeup team Cheri Montesanto, Garrett Immel, Laverne Munroe.

Cranston starred in Breaking Bad for all five seasons from 2008 to 2013. His role received critical acclaim and earned him four Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

He briefly reprised his role in Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which followed Aaron Paul‘s character, Jesse Pinkman, after the events of the show’s finale.

Nearly a year prior to the film’s release, Cranston said on The Dan Patrick Show that he knew there was a Breaking Bad movie coming out, but wasn’t sure at the time if his character would be a part of it.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but honestly I have not even read the script,” Cranston said in November 2018. “I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. There’s the question of whether or not we’ll even see Walter White in this movie. Think about that one.”

However, the actor confirmed that he would like to reprise his role as White.

“I would, I would. Absolutely. It Vince Gilligan asked me to do then absolutely. He’s a genius,” Cranston said. “It’s a great story and there’s a lot of people who felt they wanted to see some kind of completion to these storylines that were left open and this idea, from what I’m told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

As for whether it would be difficult to revisit the role that made him a household name, Cranston said at the time that he had no worries about returning.

“It’s one of those things where if you ever open up a case, an old suitcase, and you find an old sweater you once wore, and you go, ‘Oh, look at this. I remember this!’ ” he shared.

Along with Paul and a cameo appearance by Cranston, Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter and Jonathan Banks all reprised their roles from the AMC series as Todd Alquist, Jane Margolis and Mike Ehrmantraut, respectively.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is streaming on Netflix now.