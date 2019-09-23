The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards have commenced!

For this year’s hostless show, Homer Simpson took the stage to kick off the night, but he was abruptly interrupted after taking a fall.

Acting fast, black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who has been nominated for best lead actor in a comedy series, leaped onto the stage to take over in Simpson’s place.

“I have to save the Emmys!” Anderson yells from his seat before running backstage.

However, he isn’t able to do much as he’s constantly bombarded with distractions, including people trying to take his photo and a shelf stacked with Emmy Awards.

Out of nowhere, Anderson’s mom arrives on the scene with a bag and Anderson tells her to take a few trophies as the award show won’t notice a few missing — his mom steals at least six.

At this point, the show is still hostless, so Bryan Cranston takes the lead to give a proper introduction.

For his opening speech, Cranston praises Neil Armstrong for his historical walk on the moon and pokes fun at his beloved show Breaking Bad.

He also gives a shout-out to Bachelor in Paradise and none other than This Is Us.

The actor hilariously begs the show to “Stop making us cry!” every single night that it comes on.

This year’s Emmys marks the first time the show does not have a host since 2003.

In August, Fox CEO Charlie Collier announced the news at the network’s Television Critics Association tour.

“It’s been a fascinating thing,” Collier said. “We’re so proud to host the Emmys. … Our job is how to assess how to elevate the program.”

The award show alternates between the four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC — each year. Fox last hosted in 2015.

Collier explained that they wanted to allow time to give proper send-offs to shows that are ”saying goodbye to this year,” like Game of Thrones, Veep and Empire, which debuts its final season next month.

“We’ve had a lot of names on the board, but the conclusion was reached [by the producers] in this year when we’re highlighting so many shows that are going away, it would be a strategic use [of the Emmys] to celebrate the shows that are going away,” Collier explained.

The exec was also asked if the decision was influenced by the Oscars going hostless earlier this year, which seemed to resonate well with viewers and prompt an uptick in ratings.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.