'I Have Learned So Much from You, My Friend': Inside Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul's Enduring Bromance

Once his new show The Path premiered on March 30, 2016, Paul had time to reflect on how far he had come in his career and the friend who helped him get there in this tear-jerking tribute he posted the following day.

“#TBT To a time that feels like only yesterday but also feels like a lifetime away. My god how time flies. Having a new show premiere last night got me thinking about the show that changed everything for me,” he began.

“Not only was I working on a show that would change the face of television but I was also working with people that would change me entirely,” he continued, seemingly referencing his time working on Breaking Bad.

He then zeroed in on Cranston, writing, “To quote the man himself ‘Drink that bottle of wine. Burn that special candle. You don’t know how long you will be here so you might as well enjoy the things that you have.’ Bryan my beautiful friend…thank you for your wise words and thank you for your friendship. I have learned so much from you my friend.”

He ended his noted, writing, “Hugs and kisses all over that beautiful face of yours. Until the next one.💣🔫💊🍗✈️⚖☠🚬⚗⚗⚗⚗⚗⚗💎”