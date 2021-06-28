Bryan Abasolo Says Rachel Lindsay 'Challenges' Him to Be a 'Better Man': She 'Keeps Me on My Toes'

Bryan Abasolo knows he has found his match in wife Rachel Lindsay.

Chatting with guest Jason Tartick and co-host Mike Johnson on their Talking It Out podcast, the season 13 Bachelorette winner opened up about the key to his marriage with Lindsay, 36.

"I feel like for me, in my situation, Rachel just had like, an X factor, you know? She was a triple threat: brains, beauty, personality, great sense of humor," Abasolo, 41, said on Monday's episode. "She was a professional, she had a career, everything on paper was top notch, everything I could ever want in a woman, an engagement and a wife, everything. But the thing is, like, she keeps me on my toes, right? She challenges me to be a better man and I feel like guys need that."

He continued, "Even a little attitude - I feel like you need a little attitude. You can't just be a pushover for me. Like Drake said in one of his songs, 'A little attitude will make that s--- last.' Sometimes you need a little feistiness to keep the flame going."

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay Credit: Mike Pont/Getty

Agreeing with Abasolo, Tartick in turn opened up about what has allowed for his relationship with fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe to work. "I even told Kaitlyn the day that we podcasted, because I referenced a lot of the podcast when I proposed to her, the first one. I was like, 'I need someone to tell me to f--- off,'" he recalled.

"What I meant by that was I need someone to meet me in the middle and, you know, tell me right versus wrong ... like, 'You're doing too much of this,'" he continued. "I just need a unit where it's 50/50 and we're partners. And Kaitlyn certainly brings that, so I could imagine Rachel does the same."

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tartick, 32, also said he views Bristowe, 36, as a good "life partner" because of the couple's ability to communicate their issues. "This is what actually can lead us to be great parents and grandparents and have grandkids and great grandkids and like, support each other," he said. "Not just through this crazy stage, which we're in, but in 10 years, 20 years, 40 years."