WATCH: Bruno Mars Brings '24K Magic' to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Bruno Mars is belting out his hit single “24K Magic” on Carpool Karaoke Tuesday night with James Corden, along with other recognizable tunes in what could be the best carpool yet.

omg omg oMG OMG OMG! — Maggie (@ShizzaHooligan) December 13, 2016

Mars’ “24K Magic” has been played nonstop on the radio since it was released in early October. The album is the 31-year-old singer’s first in four years.

He recently made a memorable appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, giving fans a sample of his energetic live show where he performed “24K Magic” and “Chunky.”

The Grammy-winner kept his momentum going, however, with appearances in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show with Coldplay and Beyoncé. He also made a surprise visit in the CW’s Jane the Virgin.