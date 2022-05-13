Bruce MacVittie, Law & Order and Sopranos Actor, Dead at 65
Bruce MacVittie, known for his performances in Law & Order, The Sopranos and Million Dollar Baby, has died. He was 65.
The actor died Saturday at a Manhattan, New York hospital, his wife Carol Ochs told The New York Times. A cause of death was not immediately known.
"My husband Bruce was a tender, sensitive, and passionate man who was also fiercely loyal, both to his principles and those around him," Ochs tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We're all going to miss him dearly. I'm just grateful he left such extraordinary work as a performer behind — both on film and in the memories of those lucky enough to have seen him perform on stage. And this is to say nothing of the care he gave to so many as a nurse in his second career. He was an utterly remarkable person."
MacVittie has appeared onscreen in a number of guest roles for shows like Miami Vice, Sex and the City, Oz, As the World Turns, Blue Bloods, Chicago Med, The Deuce and multiple shows in the Law & Order franchise. He also had roles in such movies as Stonewall, Hannibal and Brooklyn's Finest.
One of his last roles was that of Detective Hartigan in Ava DuVernay's Emmy Award-winning Netflix limited series When They See Us.
Born October 14, 1956, in Providence, R.I., MacVittie received a BFA from Boston University before moving to New York City in 1979, where he's played several off-Broadway roles over the years. He made his Broadway debut in 1983 alongside Al Pacino in David Mamet's American Buffalo, before continuing the performance on a national tour and at London's West End.
"I loved Bruce MacVittie," Pacino, 82, told The Times. "His performances were always glistening and crackling; a heart and a joy to watch. He was the embodiment of the struggling actor in New York City, and he made it work. We will miss him."
MacVittie is credited as one of the founding members of Naked Angels, a theater troupe that launched in 1986, with such notable members over the years as Gina Gershon, Marisa Tomei and Mary Stuart Masterson.
Sarah Jessica Parker also met her future husband Matthew Broderick through the organization, which was co-founded by her brothers Toby and Pippin Parker.
Bruce is survived by his wife Carol and their daughter Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.