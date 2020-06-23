Brooks Laich Spends 37th Birthday Working Out with Ex Julianne Hough's Brother Derek Hough

After nearly three years of marriage, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on May 29 that they are separated

Brooks Laich is ringing in his 37th birthday with some familiar faces: his estranged wife Julianne Hough's brother Derek Hough.

On Tuesday, both men shared photos and videos from the former hockey star's birthday workout celebration.

"Brooks Birthday Blast Workout," Derek, 35, wrote over a photo on his Instagram Story of himself, his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, Laich and friends Kristy Sowin and Cory Tran.

Laich posted videos of the group doing a number of timed exercises that included cycling and Russian twists.In one clip Laich posted, Derek did deadlifts with ease.

Laich's birthday isn't the first occasion that he and Derek have spent time together since his split from Julianne.

On June 18, Laich documented his afternoon with Derek, Erbert, Sowin and Tran doing another home work out and enjoying a game of ping pong.

After almost three years of marriage, Laich and Julianne confirmed their separation on May 29 in an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in their joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

The split comes as the stars have been social distancing separately during the coronavirus outbreak, with Laich in Idaho and Hough home in Los Angeles.

"It's over, it's been over for a while, and it's time to just call it what it is — and it is over," one source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE. "There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will. But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other."

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Julianne, 31, is a "deeply different person that she was when they got married."