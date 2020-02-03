Derek Hough Says Brooks Laich Is ‘Taking Good Care of’ Julianne Hough While She's Sick

As Julianne Hough fights off a winter bug, Brooks Laich is helping nurse her back to health.

While sitting down with PEOPLE Now recently, Julianne’s brother and fellow professional dancer Derek Hough revealed that his younger sister had been ill.

“She’s sick right now. I’ve never seen her so sick like in so long,” explained Derek, 34. “I think it’s going around or something.”

Being under the weather came amid what sources have told PEOPLE is a rough patch in her relationship with Laich.

When asked about the couple’s relationship, Derek respectfully declined to clear up any rumors surrounding their married life.

“Definitely not, it’s not my place to say. No, of course not,” said Derek, who added, “It’s definitely not my place in relationship stuff. I don’t really talk about that.”

Though Derek wouldn’t speak about the pair’s marriage, he did share that Laich, 36, tended to Julianne as she recovered.

“I’m just getting pictures from her of cough medicine,” Derek said. “I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m not coming over. You’re on your own right now.’ “

“Brooks is taking good care of her,” he added.

Julianne seems to be feeling better; she and Laich were photographed grabbing lunch together in Studio City, California, on Saturday. She was not wearing her wedding ring.

Illness aside, Derek said that his sister is “crushing it” as she continues traveling for Oprah Winfey’s nationwide wellness tour, which kicked off in early January. (Julianne, 31, is teaching a dance workout every show.)

“She’s been doing the Oprah tour and doing something like that … it’s been so awesome seeing her lead just all these people on this amazing thing she’s been developing called Kinrgy. So she’s crushing it, man. She’s awesome,” Derek said about Julianne.

He also discussed the recent viral video of Julianne contorting her body and screaming during a demonstration of “somatic energy healing” with chiropractor and bodyworker John Amaral at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“And if you want to know, I’ll throw it out there. Because people ask me, they’re like, ‘What was that thing on the table that she was doing, that crazy thing?’ I say, ‘Just go watch the Gwyneth Paltrow Netflix show,’ ” said Derek, noting The Goop Lab — the Netflix show that features various alternative treatments and practices.. “There’s an episode where it literally describes the whole thing. And I’m like, ‘Perfect, now I can just direct people to that. That’s what it is.’ “