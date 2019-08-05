Brooks Laich Says Julianne Hough 'Really Enjoys It' When He Sucks on Her Toes: 'We Play Around'

When it comes to their sex life, Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough are an open book.

On the latest episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, Laich, 36, opened up about his physical relationship with his wife during a discussion with Miss Jaiya, a sexologist whom the couple has worked with. And when the conversation turned to toe-sucking, Laich revealed that Hough, 31, is a big fan of the move.

“I do that,” he said. “My wife really enjoys it when I suck on her toes. True story.”

“Hey, we play around,” he added. “Why not?”

But that doesn’t mean she does it back.

“No, I would never [have her do that to me],” said the pro ice hockey player. “My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”

As for some of his turn-ons?

“I really like an environment. So I like some dim lighting, candles on, music,” he explained. “I like that, but then also something specifically that really gets me in the mood would be when my wife wears lingerie. There’s an element of risqué, there’s an element of desire and lust and also a little space there. So if she wears lingerie but she’s just five or six feet away, or maybe she just walks around the bed a little back or walks back, just creates a little bit of space there, is something that’s very erotic for myself.”

The two, who began the IVF process last summer, have become increasingly open about their relationship. While joining her husband on his podcast earlier this month, Hough confessed that they sought out professional help to keep their relationship thriving, working with Jaiya to determine their “erotic blueprint.”

“A lot of people don’t know even what they want,” she pointed out. “My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.'”

“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” she explained. “By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately.”

And in her cover interview for Women’s Health’s September issue, Hough said her deeply intimate relationship with Laich allowed her to be open with him about her sexuality.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ “

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this,” she continued, “and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.” (She grew up Mormon.)

After the interview was published, Laich gushed that he was “so proud” of Hough and “her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs.”