Brooks Laich Spends Time with Ex Julianne Hough's Brother Derek Hough After Split

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough announced their separation after nearly three years of marriage last month

After a few months of self-isolation in Idaho, Brooks Laich appears to be back in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the former ice hockey player spent time with his ex Julianne Hough's brother Derek Hough.

In a video posted on his Instagram Story, Laich documented his afternoon with Derek, plus Derek's girlfriend Hayley Erbert, Julianne's close friend Kristy Sowin and another friend, Cory Tran. The group hung out at home, worked out and played ping pong together.

Laich, 36, and Julianne, 31, announced the news of their separation in an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE in May after nearly three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

"It's over, it's been over for a while, and it's time to just call it what it is — and it is over," one source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE. "There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will. But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other."

According to the source, the fact that Hough and Laich were "perfectly happy and fine being apart" during the pandemic made them realize it was time to part ways.

A second source close to the couple added that this "wasn't a rash decision."